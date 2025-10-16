Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.8571.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNW. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $116.00 target price on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Light & Wonder from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Light & Wonder from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $78.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.10. Light & Wonder has a 12-month low of $69.56 and a 12-month high of $113.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 71.17%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Light & Wonder’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Light & Wonder

In related news, Director Antonia Korsanos acquired 8,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.05 per share, for a total transaction of $645,603.25. Following the purchase, the director owned 22,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,340.75. This trade represents a 54.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hamish Mclennan purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.61 per share, for a total transaction of $120,901.80. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,951.80. This trade represents a 27.60% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,756 shares of company stock worth $3,209,088. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Light & Wonder

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 321.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,368,000. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the second quarter worth $49,911,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Light & Wonder by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,174,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,728,000 after buying an additional 425,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 486,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,852,000 after buying an additional 325,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.