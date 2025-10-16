Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,814,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,736,000 after acquiring an additional 639,799 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,785,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,299,000 after acquiring an additional 288,792 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,759,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,041,000 after acquiring an additional 110,865 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $640,333,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,088,000 after acquiring an additional 98,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Corteva from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Corteva from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 price objective on Corteva in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Corteva from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.81.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $61.94 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

