Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,809 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,367,000 after buying an additional 83,149 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 89,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $84.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.326 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

