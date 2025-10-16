Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,751 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 213,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42,432 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,637,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 38,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.02. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.82 and a 1 year high of $100.24.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

