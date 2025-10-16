Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 601 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 184,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,041,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $401.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.37 and its 200 day moving average is $358.97. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $262.65 and a 12-month high of $410.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

