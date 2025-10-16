MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 22.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,881,000 after buying an additional 104,554 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 21.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 550,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,823,000 after buying an additional 96,283 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 23.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,058,000 after buying an additional 87,912 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $143,367,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 18.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,757,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,810.88.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 5.1%

MELI opened at $2,048.35 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,646.00 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,348.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,345.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.