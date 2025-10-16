Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 88.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183,556 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 172.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $97.10 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $97.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

