Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 11,611 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,611 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $84.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.10. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $69.19 and a 12 month high of $85.52.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

