Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 908 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $365.20 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $264.17 and a 1-year high of $369.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.09 and a 200-day moving average of $334.76. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

