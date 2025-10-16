Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $46.42 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TAP. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

