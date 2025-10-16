Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $431,000 Stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $1,548,713.25. Following the sale, the director owned 344,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692,096.25. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.88, for a total value of $1,516,750.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 329,595 shares in the company, valued at $65,220,258.60. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,608 shares of company stock valued at $95,200,454 in the last three months. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price objective on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $149.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.31. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.35 and a beta of 0.92. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $144.32 and a 12 month high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

