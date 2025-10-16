WJ Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF $FSIG

WJ Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 233,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,947 shares during the period. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF comprises 1.4% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 107.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,114,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,369 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,933,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,619,000 after acquiring an additional 182,964 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,821,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 902,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,084,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 874,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after acquiring an additional 271,682 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FSIG opened at $19.28 on Thursday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.