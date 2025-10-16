WJ Wealth Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

WJ Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,873,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,740,000 after purchasing an additional 907,073 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,995,000 after purchasing an additional 161,350 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 475,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,605,000 after purchasing an additional 97,941 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 447,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,589,000 after purchasing an additional 87,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 389,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,940 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $341.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $348.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.84 and its 200-day moving average is $268.36.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

