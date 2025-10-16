WJ Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

WJ Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,248,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,538,000 after acquiring an additional 975,106 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,813,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,857,000 after acquiring an additional 242,881 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,406,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,235,000 after acquiring an additional 846,162 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,333,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,530,000 after acquiring an additional 105,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,312,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,242,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

