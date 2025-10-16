Tlwm Sells 9,589 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCV

Tlwm reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,589 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,090,000 after buying an additional 1,026,132 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,557,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,282,000 after buying an additional 118,708 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 149,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 95,774 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 589,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after buying an additional 60,413 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $17.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.