Comparing Tianci International (NASDAQ:CIIT) & NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL)

Tianci International (NASDAQ:CIIT – Get Free Report) and NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of NCR Atleos shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of NCR Atleos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Tianci International alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tianci International and NCR Atleos”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tianci International $9.28 million 1.00 -$2.64 million ($0.17) -3.71 NCR Atleos $4.32 billion 0.65 $91.00 million $1.76 21.60

NCR Atleos has higher revenue and earnings than Tianci International. Tianci International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NCR Atleos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tianci International and NCR Atleos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tianci International -28.44% -120.23% -113.01% NCR Atleos 3.09% 80.62% 4.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tianci International and NCR Atleos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tianci International 1 0 0 0 1.00 NCR Atleos 0 3 1 0 2.25

NCR Atleos has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.84%. Given NCR Atleos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NCR Atleos is more favorable than Tianci International.

Summary

NCR Atleos beats Tianci International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tianci International

(Get Free Report)

The Company’s primary line of business is global logistics. The Company through its subsidiary, Roshing, provides global logistics services, encompassing booking and the transportation arrangement and related logistics solutions. Roshing’s customized logistics solutions are tailored to meet the diverse needs of its customers. As a logistics shipping operator, Roshing focuses on ocean freight forwarding services, including container shipping and bulk goods shipping service. For the container shipping service, Roshing charters cargo space from shipping suppliers (such as shipowners, ship carrier or non-vessel operating common carriers) and then sub-charters that cargo space to its customers (cargo owners or cargo agents). For the bulk goods shipping service, Roshing issues fixture notes to customers, and then arranges the booking of ships, and signs chartering contracts with suppliers (such as shipowners). Roshing also tailors the selection of transport options, and arranges to transport the goods from the port of loading to the port of destination, so as to complete the performance of the contract. Roshing currently does not own or operate any transportation assets. By leveraging our senior management’s expertise in the global logistics industry and adopting an asset-light strategy at the early stage, Roshing has seen a significant growth in logistics revenue since 2023. Shufang Gao, our Chief Executive Officer previously worked for a globally renowned shipping conglomerate, with over 20 years of management experience. His expertise spans shipping operation management, and logistics transportation. Leveraging this experience, he has provided the Company with the managerial framework to expand its global logistics business, as well as access to relevant customer and supplier resources in the shipping industry. Roshing’s business is primarily carried out in Hong Kong and other locations in the Asia-Pacific region, mainly in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam. Roshing’s logistics services also include the shipment of goods to African countries. Roshing also generates revenue from the sale of electronic parts, and certain business and technical consulting services, independent from its global logistics business. Our principal executive offices are located in Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong.

About NCR Atleos

(Get Free Report)

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others. The Network segment provides a network of ATMs and multi-functioning financial services kiosks for financial institutions, fintechs, neobanks, and retailers; Allpoint network for credit unions, banks, digital banks, fintechs, stored-value debit card issuers, and other consumer financial services providers; ReadyCode to convert a digital value to cash or cash to a digital value; ATM branding solutions to financial institutions; ATM management and services to retailers and other businesses; and engages in the buying and selling of Bitcoins. The T&T segment offers managed network and infrastructure services to enterprise clients across various industries through communications service providers and technology manufacturers; and professional, field, and remote services for modern network technologies, including software-defined wide area networking, network functions virtualization, wireless local area networks, optical networking, and edge networks. NCR Atleos Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Tianci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tianci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.