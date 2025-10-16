Head-To-Head Comparison: Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT) & RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) and RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Xcelerate and RadNet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 0.00 RadNet 1 1 4 2 2.88

RadNet has a consensus price target of $76.80, indicating a potential upside of 0.03%. Given RadNet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RadNet is more favorable than Xcelerate.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RadNet $1.83 billion 3.23 $2.79 million ($0.20) -383.90

This table compares Xcelerate and RadNet”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than Xcelerate.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.9% of RadNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of RadNet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Xcelerate and RadNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A RadNet -0.78% 2.41% 0.82%

Risk & Volatility

Xcelerate has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RadNet has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RadNet beats Xcelerate on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcelerate

Xcelerate Inc. acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. The company engages in the formulation, packaging and marketing of consumer health and beauty, and clinically tested skin care products; development of artificial intelligence and virtual health technology to assist patients; owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment. It also provides Ceramedx, a natural plant based therapeutic skin care product; Earth Science Beauty, which offers natural facial skincare targeted to specific skin types. The company was formerly known as Union Dental Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xcelerate Inc. Xcelerate Inc. was incorporated in 1996 is based in Mauldin, South Carolina.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems that distribute, display, store, and retrieve digital images; offers picture archiving communications systems and related services; and develops and deploys AI suites to enhance radiologist interpretation of breast, lung, and prostate images, as well as AI solutions for prostate cancer screening. RadNet, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

