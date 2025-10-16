HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.1250.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.39%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 72.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.
