Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ Shares Acquired by Tlwm

Tlwm grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,560,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Tlwm’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $30,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 257,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 628,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,698 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.59 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0686 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

