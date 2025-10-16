Tlwm Buys 223 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Tlwm raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Afbi LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,030 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $611.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $760.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $619.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $601.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $560.38.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

