Head-To-Head Comparison: Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) versus Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report) and Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bioqual and Astrana Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioqual -2.14% -2.90% -1.87% Astrana Health 1.04% 3.43% 1.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Astrana Health shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bioqual shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Astrana Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioqual $48.87 million 0.73 -$1.05 million ($1.18) -33.90 Astrana Health $2.42 billion 0.71 $43.15 million $0.51 59.76

This table compares Bioqual and Astrana Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Astrana Health has higher revenue and earnings than Bioqual. Bioqual is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astrana Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bioqual and Astrana Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioqual 0 0 0 0 0.00 Astrana Health 0 4 4 0 2.50

Astrana Health has a consensus target price of $47.40, indicating a potential upside of 55.51%. Given Astrana Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than Bioqual.

Volatility and Risk

Bioqual has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrana Health has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Astrana Health beats Bioqual on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioqual

Bioqual, Inc. provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer. Its services also include sample processing, virus stock generation, quantitation of infectious virus, virus neutralization assays, hemagglutination inhibition assay, quantitative PCR, antigen and antibody ELISA detection assays, flow cytometry, lymphocyte proliferation, and other cell-based assays. In addition, the company provides animal research model related services. Bioqual, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

