Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 452,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,153,000 after purchasing an additional 47,359 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 246,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 378,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.59.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $190.96 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $194.40. The stock has a market cap of $459.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.68 and a 200-day moving average of $164.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

