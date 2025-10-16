Vest Financial LLC Increases Position in Aon plc $AON

Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $436.00 to $433.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $427.00 to $419.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AON from $421.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON opened at $355.78 on Thursday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $323.73 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

