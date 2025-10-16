Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth $121,259,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth $115,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,899,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,441,000 after buying an additional 564,473 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,547,000 after buying an additional 451,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,683,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,925,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $129,012.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,458,585.68. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $122,141.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,403.18. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $430,163. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SNX opened at $156.72 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $167.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.17 and a 200 day moving average of $133.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.31). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.55.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

