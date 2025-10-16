Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSE:A opened at $139.14 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.46.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.62.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

