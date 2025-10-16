Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 475.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:DG opened at $106.35 on Thursday. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $117.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.92.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar General from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

