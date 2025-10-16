Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,984,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,012,534,000 after buying an additional 493,960 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $388,724,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,177,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,245,000 after purchasing an additional 84,530 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,013,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $171,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 961,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 25th. Baird R W cut Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $195.00 price target on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.81.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 28,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $5,293,250.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,453.04. The trade was a 42.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $968,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,325. This represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,186 shares of company stock worth $9,647,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $187.37 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $146.91 and a 12 month high of $191.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 38.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

