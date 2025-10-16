Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 759.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,137 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $39,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 1,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS stock opened at $270.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44. Celestica, Inc. has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $271.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.95 and its 200 day moving average is $159.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Celestica had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Celestica

About Celestica

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.