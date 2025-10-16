MGO One Seven LLC Trims Stock Position in General Motors Company $GM

MGO One Seven LLC cut its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,672,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in General Motors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,383,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $676,322,000 after purchasing an additional 316,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in General Motors by 4.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,746,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,482,000 after purchasing an additional 594,217 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 146.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $629,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012,743 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 17.5% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $603,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,186 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock opened at $57.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.93. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $1,271,020.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $451,274.13. The trade was a 73.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 136,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $8,185,999.32. Following the transaction, the president owned 131,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,877,884.32. This trade represents a 50.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,074,824 shares of company stock worth $122,377,213. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

