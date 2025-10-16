GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 1,659 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 623.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $668.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $698.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $656.80 and a 200-day moving average of $612.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $677.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

