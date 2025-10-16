Joel Adams & Associates Inc. Has $560,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $668.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $656.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $612.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $677.20. The company has a market capitalization of $698.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

