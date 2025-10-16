Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Insider Sarah Krepp Sells 1,691 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Krepp sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $39,586.31. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 141,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,086.99. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Liquidia Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ LQDA opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.49. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.
Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Liquidia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 232.96% and a negative net margin of 732.17%.Liquidia Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 104,215 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 446.7% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 461,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 376,872 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 2,342.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 41,887 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.
About Liquidia Technologies
Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).
