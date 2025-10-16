RCS Financial Planning LLC Has $949,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,165.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,274,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,632 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,291,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,909,000 after purchasing an additional 932,671 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,109,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,699,000 after purchasing an additional 657,360 shares in the last quarter. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC now owns 1,164,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,441,000 after acquiring an additional 602,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,267,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,109,000 after acquiring an additional 546,711 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

