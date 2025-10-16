iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH Shares Bought by RCS Financial Planning LLC

RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $104.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.96. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $106.87.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.