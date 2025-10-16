RCS Financial Planning LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

RCS Financial Planning LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 343,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,439 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 5.3% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 28.0%

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.69.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

