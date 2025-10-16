RCS Financial Planning LLC Has $578,000 Stock Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

RCS Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,801.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIHP opened at $30.72 on Thursday. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

