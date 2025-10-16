iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $63.17 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.76.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

