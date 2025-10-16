Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF $DEHP Shares Sold by RCS Financial Planning LLC

RCS Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 69,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 88,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DEHP opened at $31.06 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

