Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,116 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 254.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Price Performance

BTC opened at $49.27 on Thursday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $28.87 and a 52-week high of $55.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.38.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

