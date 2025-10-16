RCS Financial Planning LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 2.4% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,207,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,103 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,622,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,583,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,535,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,109,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,661,000 after acquiring an additional 968,176 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average of $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $32.73.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

