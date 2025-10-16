738 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Bought by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 738 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $3,247,619,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Tesla by 581,880.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,044,683,000 after buying an additional 6,435,598 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Tesla by 29.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after buying an additional 3,814,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after buying an additional 3,694,524 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tesla from $345.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. China Renaissance reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Melius Research set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.03.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $435.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $383.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.90. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.11 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 251.53, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

