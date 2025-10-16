Bridges Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 837,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,212,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $96.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.83.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.