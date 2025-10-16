Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $557,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $435.15 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.11 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 251.53, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $383.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.