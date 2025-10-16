Bridges Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 37,127 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG opened at $66.58 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.29 and a one year high of $67.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.48.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.