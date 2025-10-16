Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited $HMY Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,705 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,872 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,571,374 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,289,000 after buying an additional 3,806,468 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4,004.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,460,852 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,333,000 after buying an additional 2,400,889 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,113,411 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after buying an additional 994,888 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1,490.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 950,136 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after buying an additional 890,387 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,606,484 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,728,000 after buying an additional 865,632 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.0893 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 98.0%. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HMY. Zacks Research cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

