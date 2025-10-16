Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 411 Shares of Graco Inc. $GGG

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $11,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Graco by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Graco by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Graco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Graco by 34.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG opened at $82.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $92.86.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.57 million. Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GGG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

