Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $16.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,745 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Uptick Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 562.9% during the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $292.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $296.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

