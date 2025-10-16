Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,866 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 698,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.9% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $142,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Strive Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 16.6% during the first quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.9% in the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,691 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,181,000 after acquiring an additional 49,971 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 161,840 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,629,805.65. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $25,594,426.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 149,190 shares in the company, valued at $31,616,344.80. The trade was a 44.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock valued at $260,687,367. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $206.70 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $217.94. The company has a market capitalization of $138.26 billion, a PE ratio of 128.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.23 and its 200 day moving average is $189.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. UBS Group set a $245.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

