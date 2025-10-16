Callahan Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH opened at $155.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.48. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.98 and a 1 year high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $4,192,809.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,293.14. This trade represents a 64.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 35,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $5,386,586.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,008,000. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.