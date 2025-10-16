Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 174.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,493 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 460.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 198.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 5.6%

BATS:INDA opened at $53.76 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.35.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

